American Century Companies Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 199,824 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

LX stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $541.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

