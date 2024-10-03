American Century Companies Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,569,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 753,454 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 287.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122,488 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 71.2% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 424.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,235 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $734,000.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at $606,601.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $475.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.34. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

