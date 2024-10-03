American Century Companies Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CEVA worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 71,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CEVA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Stock Up 3.5 %

CEVA stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.38 million, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEVA

CEVA Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.