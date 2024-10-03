American Century Companies Inc. Has $680,000 Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Investors Title worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Investors Title by 55.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Investors Title by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Title by 41.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ITIC opened at $228.40 on Thursday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $236.01. The stock has a market cap of $430.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.97.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

