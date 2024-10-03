American Century Companies Inc. Has $704,000 Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $199.82 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

