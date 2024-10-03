American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $222,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,064 shares of company stock worth $7,165,254. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

