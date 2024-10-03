American Century Companies Inc. Invests $527,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

