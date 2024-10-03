American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Endeavour Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXK. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

