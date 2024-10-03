American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 17,027 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 132.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 116.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692 in the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.