American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the first quarter worth $117,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,559.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,559.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,974,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,133,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and have sold 184,451 shares worth $1,856,419. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of WEST stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.41. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.