American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of America’s Car-Mart worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,266,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $999,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

