American Century Companies Inc. Sells 22,373 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $12,575,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,751,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

