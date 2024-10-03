American Century Companies Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.38% of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXC opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $55.72.

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

