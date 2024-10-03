American Century Companies Inc. Sells 6,395 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $6,873,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $2,809,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.