American Century Companies Inc. Sells 8,196 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 94.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Albany International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

