American Century Companies Inc. Takes $486,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,214,889 shares of company stock worth $23,864,315. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.87 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

