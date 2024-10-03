American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Sells $653,700.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AEO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 4,693,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,541. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after buying an additional 310,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,263,000 after acquiring an additional 684,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,727,000 after acquiring an additional 865,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

