American National Bank & Trust Acquires 232 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust's holdings in Intuit were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after buying an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after acquiring an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $607.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $633.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.91. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,284,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

