American National Bank & Trust Buys 1,323 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.