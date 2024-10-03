American National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,407 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $479.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.