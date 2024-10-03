American National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10,131.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 844,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 836,058 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,423,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,786,000 after buying an additional 1,299,810 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.