American National Bank & Trust Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $249.02 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

