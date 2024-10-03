American National Bank & Trust Has $36.34 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.3% of American National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. American National Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $36,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $531.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.