American National Bank & Trust Has $494,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.02 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $179.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

