American National Bank & Trust Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

American National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $113.09.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.