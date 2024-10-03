American National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.7% of American National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

NYSE FI opened at $182.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

