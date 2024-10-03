American National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.5% of American National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LMT opened at $603.31 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $611.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.26.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

