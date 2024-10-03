American National Bank & Trust Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $128.33 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

