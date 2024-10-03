American National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American National Bank & Trust decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.15.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $303.82 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.49. The company has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

