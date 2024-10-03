American National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

