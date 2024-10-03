American National Bank & Trust Purchases 50,578 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American National Bank & Trust grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 365.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $355,673,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

