American National Bank & Trust Sells 157 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

American National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pool were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,955 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Pool by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,244,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

POOL opened at $372.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

