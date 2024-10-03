American National Bank & Trust Sells 441 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.