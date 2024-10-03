American National Bank & Trust Sells 563 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American National Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of American National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $556.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.46. The company has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

