American National Bank & Trust Sells 715 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $248.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.28 and its 200 day moving average is $237.77. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

