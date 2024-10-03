American National Bank & Trust Sells 823 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of American National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $411.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.23.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

