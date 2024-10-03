American National Bank & Trust Sells 825 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

American National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

