American National Bank & Trust Sells 898 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American National Bank & Trust decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of American National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average of $202.88. The company has a market cap of $595.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.