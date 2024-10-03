American National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of American National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

