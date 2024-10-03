American National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

American National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Pentair by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pentair by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $98.23.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

