American National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RTX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,228,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,352,000 after purchasing an additional 104,783 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RTX by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RTX opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $125.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

