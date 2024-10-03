American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $231.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

