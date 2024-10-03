American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Tower by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $231.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

