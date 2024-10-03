American Trust Acquires 3,230 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

ESML stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

