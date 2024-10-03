American Trust Buys 115 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

American Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.4 %

QRVO opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -139.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.