American Trust Buys 482 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

American Trust raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 65,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 116,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 731,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.12.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

