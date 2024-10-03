American Trust Buys Shares of 5,250 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

American Trust purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $778,576.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,782.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,782.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,154 shares of company stock worth $23,351,788. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $62.33 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 119.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.