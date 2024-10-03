American Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

American Trust lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $180.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.01. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.