American Trust Has $295,000 Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

American Trust trimmed its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 826 shares during the period. American Trust's holdings in KBR were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KBR by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $75.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

