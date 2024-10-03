American Trust Has $313,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $168.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $155.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

